Victim rescued from cave near Presque Isle observation deck Monday night

The Marquette City Fire Department says officers responded to Presque Isle near the observation deck Monday at approximately 9:50 p.m. for a victim who was stuck in a cave near the water.

A rescuer was lowered down on a rope to the victim, and the victim was put into a rescue harness. The victim was then tethered to the rescuer and both were hoisted up.

No injuries were reported, and crews were able to clear the scene by 11:06 p.m..

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Marquette Police Department.