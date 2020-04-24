Veteran Relief Programs available during COVID-19 pandemic

Director of Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs Craig Salo and Marquette County Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Coordinator William Weycker say veteran relief programs are available during time of need, which includes the COVID-19 crisis.

The Marquette County Soldier Sailor Relief Program and Michigan Veterans Trust Fund provide emergency grants to Michigan veterans and dependent family members to help them weather short-term financial crisis.

For more information on the Marquette County Soldier Sailor Relief Program contact Marquette County Department of Veterans Affairs at (906) 485-1996. For more information on the Marquette County Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Coordinator contact William Weycker at (906) 869-0494.