Verso Corp. Quinnesec Mill to undergo mandatory maintenance

Verso Corporation’s Quinnesec Mill will undergo a 2-week mandatory maintenance beginning May 16th. Verso will be utilizing the services of both local and remote contractors. This is to perform an inspection.

According to a statement, the corporation provided TV6 with, they said, "Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have postponed the outage as long as possible. In order to maintain operational compliance and safe operations, we cannot extend the start date past May 16."

The mill continues to operate, as it is part of the critical infrastructure as a manufacturer. Verso says, In order to keep providing essential products, they are required to perform a maintenance outage to inspect equipment and ensure safe operation.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department said they are aware of the situation, and met with Verso on Tuesday, with local and state community members.

"There was a lot of concern, we did meet with Verso to go over their game plan, with an influx of workers coming in,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department health officer, Daren Deyeart.

The corporation said the jobs will be spread out over the two-week period utilizing staggered shift schedules and start times.

"None of this is ideal, we would like to keep our community as safe as possible, but what Verso is doing is something that has to be done, and I think they are doing it in the safest manner that they can,” said Deyaert.

In addition, Verso says several safeguard measures have been put in place.

The full statement from Verso Corporation regarding Quinnesec Mill May Maintenance Outage is below.

“The Quinnesec Mill continues to operate during the “stay at home” order as a critical infrastructure manufacturer. The pulp and paper we make goes into critical end uses, including food and beverage labels; pharmaceutical packaging, drug use inserts and labels; cleaning and disinfecting product labels; and tissue, toilet paper and paper towels.

In order to keep the mill operating and providing essential products, we are required to perform a maintenance outage to inspect our equipment and ensure the mill continues to operate in a safe, efficient manner and to maintain compliance with state regulations and insurance requirements.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have postponed the outage as long as possible. In order to maintain operational compliance and safe operations, we cannot extend the start date past May 16. Therefore, the outage will start May 16 and will take approximately two weeks to complete the required maintenance.

The outage requires that we utilize the services of both local and remote contractors. Jobs will be spread out over the two-week outage period utilizing staggered shift schedules and start times. Additionally, several safeguard measures have been put in place to enforce social distancing in compliance with Michigan’s Executive Order and the guidance from the CDC.

We will continue to work closely with our contractors to be diligent in taking the appropriate preventative health, hygiene and social distancing measures in accordance with CDC and OSHA recommendations as well as federal and state guidelines to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors, and our communities, against the spread of the Coronavirus.”