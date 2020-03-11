Vaping education check presented to Dickinson-Iron District Health Department

A vaping education program will soon be a part of Dickinson and Iron County schools.

A check for $15,736 was presented to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department on Wednesday. Funds were raised by the DCH Foundation and Superior Health Foundation. The two groups joined together to make this happen.

"We all have certain goals that we are trying to meet, and we all have different interests, and when you can collaborate with different partners, then it's a win-win situation for all,” said Kelly Rumph, health educator at the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

The money will help younger students learn about the detrimental effects of vaping. The program is set to start at the beginning of the next school year.

