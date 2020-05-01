VIDEO: UPHS-Marquette celebrates release of COVID-19 patient

UP Health System-Marquette employees lined up in a hallway to cheer as a COVID-19 patient was discharged last week, a video released Friday shows.

After the patient named Jerry overcame his battle with COVID-19, UPHS-Marquette staff celebrated his strength and perseverance.

Hospital CEO Gar Atchison described the emotional moment.

"Just late last week we were able to successfully discharge another gentleman home, so it was quite a celebration here," Atchison said Monday.

UPHS-Marquette reports that the steady decline of COVID-19 patients continues. As of Thursday, state data shows UPHS has three COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care.

There have been 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan with 13 deaths. Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette has been hit the hardest with COVID-19 cases in the U.P., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday.