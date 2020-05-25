VFW Post 3165 holds Memorial Day Service

The Negaunee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3165 held a small Memorial Day service at the Negaunee Cemetery this morning.

Members of the VFW, participated in a ceremony in front of the cemetery’s war memorial. Since 1919, the service has taken place. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, parts of the service were removed to help maintain social distancing.

There was not a public notice of this year’s service, but a small group did attend. For the VFW post, they felt it was important to hold the service, even in a smaller capacity.

“We figured this is the least we could do, is to be here on this day. The persons that are here in the cemetery today, I hope they remember their loved ones that participated in which war it was,” said Thomas Stanaway, Trustee of the Negaunee VFW Post 3165.

The Negaunee Memorial Day Parade was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.