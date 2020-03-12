VA medical center in Iron Mountian celebrates 'Women's History Month’

March is ‘Women's History Month.’ About 20 percent of women serve in the United States military forces, and another 10 percent are veterans.

"Women's History Month is bringing it out to the forefront. It’s making people realize how long women have been involved, and what their contributions have been, and what they can continue to do,” said Elizabeth Paling, the women’s health medical director at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and a veteran.

For decades, the VA's patient base was men. Now, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center invites women veterans to continue making history with the department.

"We've done a lot of work at our facility, by having providers trained in women's health, but not only women's health but women veteran's health,” said Barbara Robinson, the women veteran’s program manager at the VA.

The VA provides same-day care and a Women's Wellness Clinic, offering a private waiting area for women and their children.

Not only can women veterans receive services at the VA, but they can bond with sister veterans.

"We've got peer support specialists, that are female veterans, that have been in combat. They've had their boots on the ground and they know it,” said Paling.

Paling, a veteran herself, understands the significance of these resources.

"It's just automatically a link, and it gives you a sisterhood,” she said.

The VA is continuing to celebrate women veterans even after the month of March.

"We have approximately 1,300 to 1,500 female veteran's users at our VA facility and that number is increasing every year,” said Robinson.

For more about the VA's women veteran services click here.

