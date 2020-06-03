VA in Iron Mountain moves forward with services

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, in Iron Mountain, is moving forward with re-introducing their services after COVID-19 shutdowns.

"VA is moving forward with re-introducing services at facilities across the nation. We're really happy to do that,” said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center public relations director, Brad Nelson.

In Iron Mountain, the facility increased their services June 2nd. These specialty care clinics include primary care and outpatient lab services.

"It will be in a phased approach. We will be starting at 25% capacity. So while our clinics are open, we will be doing it slowly, increasing the number here,” said Nelson.

Many clinics will resume services at the main facility, in Iron Mountain, on June 22. Although face-to face appointments are increasing, the walk-in clinic is not yet open. They ask only patients with a confirmed, scheduled appointment to enter the building, unless it is a confirmed medical emergency.

All safety precautions are still being taken.

"We will be doing that for the next number of months. For example, we will be practicing physical distancing. Our waiting rooms, we have the chairs spread a part,” said Nelson.

Everyone who enters the building is screened and must wear a mask. Deep cleaning will continue.

"We thank our veterans, for their patience. We look forward to having them. We missed our veterans and we look forward to having them back,” said Nelson.

The center will be hosting a live town hall, on their Facebook page June 10th at noon and June 11th at 5 p.m., both central times. For more information about the Town Hall click here.

