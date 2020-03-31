VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain begins mental health call group

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, is focused on the health and safety of their veterans during this time. VAs around the country are continuing to support veterans, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are currently following the guidelines of social distancing, so we have looked at ways to still be able to provide care to our veterans,” said the The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Associate Director, Rebecca Strini.

Veterans can receive care at home, either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect.

"Which allows patients to see their providers through current technology, and still be able to get the care they need,” said Strini.

The VA does have many implications in place to keep their veterans safe and healthy but right now, their main concern is mental health.

The Assistant Chief of Mental Health at this VA, Thad Strom, says it's reasonable to expect during this time of quarantine, that most people are going to experience some increase of mental health systems.

"Right now, we're still open, we're still availed, were still here for all veterans across of area, what might look a little different is how we connect with the veterans,” said Strom.

They have begun a daily call group that veterans can utilize for support.

"I will be on those group calls and so will our peer support staff, so we will be offering supportive services that way that any veteran can utilize,” said Amy Fowler, the local recovery coordinator at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.

The group meets every day from 1 to 2 p.m. central time. Veterans can call 1800-767-1750 and put in the code, 56125#.

"We just want to make sure veterans realize that we're available that we are there for them, and they can talk to us and have some kind of platform to do that,” said Fowler.

For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

To stay up to date on what VA is doing in response to COVID-19 and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/ and https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/

