Using music to clear the mind

Between various closings and social distancing, some people can find themselves with almost too much free time.

One healthy way to pass the time and clear your mind is through music.

Whether you're making or just listening, Yooptone Music in Marquette has enough to keep you sane.

Owner, Jeff Krebs says some customers have been using all this free time to try out new instruments like ukuleles, acoustic guitars and even keyboards.

“It's a natural thing. And I think that in these times, people are going to gravitate towards that. They're going to want to just strum that guitar for a little peace, or maybe play their keyboard, play their piano, sing a song, or play one of these steel tongue drums, that's a very calming instrument it's very good for people to do," Krebs announced.

Krebs says essentially everything in the store can also be found online here. So feel free to browse the website to get an idea who what’s available. Recent changes have also made it easier than ever to find what you need.

“You can order instruments [online]. For the past week or so, we've also offered curbside pickup for folks that don't want to come in. So if you need some strings or drumsticks or sheet music, we can bring that out to your car," Krebs declared.

They also do repairs. So if you decided to dust off that old instrument and discover it’s been damaged, Krebs and staff can fix it up for you.

Normal hours are 9:30 to 8 p.m. However, Krebs says evening hours have been trimmed back for now. That’s because one on one lessons are held via Skype or Facetime.

"Our amended hours right now are 9:30 till 6 p.m. M-F and 9:30 to 5 p.m. Saturdays," Krebs concluded.