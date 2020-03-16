Upper Peninsula experiencing 'severe critical need' for all blood types

The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe critical need for all blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 U.P. hospitals.

Please visit our Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

Currently, the Marquette Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk-ins are welcome.