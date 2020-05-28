Upper Peninsula State Bank buys former Marquette Burger King property

Upper Peninsula State Bank is expanding to Marquette County.

The bank has purchased the former Burger King property, located at 1016 W. Washington St. in Marquette, a Thursday morning press release says.

Upper Peninsula State Bank says it "plans to build a full-service banking office to serve the greater Marquette area."

Andy Herro has been hired as Marquette County Community Bank President.

“Marquette is a thriving community and we are excited about bringing our full complement of banking services to the great citizens of this area," said David Williams, Upper Peninsula State Bank President and CEO, in a statement. "These include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, a full array of deposit products, e-banking services, and brokerage services -- all with a client and results driven focus.”

Upper Peninsula State Bank says it is a full service $235 million bank established in 1902. It is headquartered in the U.P. with offices in Escanaba, Iron Mountain and Gladstone.

The Marquette Burger King location closed two years ago after a new restaurant was built along US-41 in Marquette Township.