Upper Peninsula Jimmy John's locations to reopen

Owners of Upper Peninsula Jimmy John's restaurants are making the choice to reopen its locations.

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, the Houghton, Escanaba and Marquette U.S. 41 locations will be open. The following Wednesday, May 13, the restaurants in Iron Mountain, Sault Ste. Marie and the Marquette Third Street location will open.

“We were just getting to the point where, the longer we stayed closed the longer it was going to be to open again at all, and we had to make a conscious decision to take the steps we can to minimize our risk,” said Dan Texter, Director of Operations for Jimmy John’s.

All locations will operate under temporary hours of 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Lobbies will not be open, and all orders will be done using curbside take out, drive through and contactless delivery. Employees will be wearing masks and will undergo health screenings before their shift begins.

Jimmy John’s is also making a personal contribution of $5,000 to support its communities who need help during this time.

