Upper Peninsula Coalition Network brings 'UP wide, promoting mental health' campaign

May is ‘Mental Health Awareness’ month. The Upper Peninsula Coalition Network is teaming together to bring awareness to the topic. It’s a 'UP wide, promoting mental health' campaign.

"The biggest thing that we want to see is that people know that they are not alone in this crisis that we're in and there are services, that are still available,” said Dickinson County's Communities That Care Prevention Service Supervisor, Tracy Johnson.

The Communities that Care coalitions, met Monday, via zoom, to share their ideas. Each county in the U.P. has their own C-T-C, formed to fight risks for youth.

The goal of this month-long event is to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. The UPCN is asking participants to post a picture of what your family is doing, to help promote mental health. You can use the hashtag #GoGreenForMentalHealth or #StigmaStopsHere906 on social media.

They will also be posting mental health activities to take part in.

"Each coalition is going to be doing a little bit different things,” said Johnson.

Dickinson county, will be utilizing their Facebook page, to get people involved.

"We have Northpointe very involved, and then we have other providers throughout Dickinson county, that are going to be listing the services that they offer,” said Johnson.

The coalitions are encouraging people to get involved, in not only the event, but the group.

"It’s such an advantage to have a strong, big coalition, because we're trying to reduce risks for our youth,” said Johnson.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=867857090382244 to see the full UPCN meeting video.