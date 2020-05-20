Upper Peninsula Children's Museum set to reopen

The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum will be reopening its doors on Friday after 68 days closed.

Parties of ten guests or less can book private visits to the museum in two hours blocks or for sleep overs.

Jim Edwards, General Programming and Education Coordinator, said guests will not come in direct contact with staff during their visit and that safety is their first priority.

"So we have been buying our cleaning materials, we've got our equipment ready to go," said Edwards. "We will have staff coming in for three hours after and before each party to clean the museum and we are going to rotate things like books and toys and blocks so that the next party won't be playing with the same stuff."

Edwards said the UPCM has received multiple bookings and that those interested should email the museum.