Upper Michigan resident uses artwork to help front line health care workers

One Upper Michigan artist found a way to help front line heath care workers stay safe using her artwork.

A simple kids coloring design by Kris Harris-Pfaffle is quickly growing into a fund raiser for Masks for Marquette.

"Initially it wasn't meant for a fund raiser. It was just kind of for fun. I just threw together this little sketch of the U.P. that was full of hearts so that people could print it up as a coloring page for their kids or themselves. It got such as crazy response from people,” Harris-Pfaffle exclaimed.

Harris-Pfaffle says the original post on the Hearts of hope - Yooper Strong Facebook page become so popular that she decided to monetize the design and decided to enlist the help of Kristin Demay, Owner of the Independence Trading Company.

"I'm actually a Marquette myself. I always loved the community. So to be back in Marquette helping out local people that really need it, it wasn't even a second guess. I was all about it," DeMay declared.

DeMay says she's expanding on the original kids coloring design by creating themed-apparel.

"I can do decals for your vehicle. I have tank tops, T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, baby onesies, hooded sweatshirts, gloves, tumblers," DeMay continued.

DeMay says orders will be handled in three separate waves.

"The first one closes Saturday morning (4/4) with production starting on Wednesday. We ask any anybody that's interested in purchasing an item to contact Independence Trading Company on Facebook directly," Demay announced.

DeMay says she's working solo without a staff in order to be in compliance with coronavirus guidelines. She asks customers to be patient.

"Because of the coronavirus I can't have a staff or anybody in my shop. So I just ask for a little bit of patience. I promise I'll get to the messages as soon as possible. I will respond to every email and every order that's paid for will be shipped," DeMay asserted.

Meanwhile Harris-Pfaffle says DeMay deserves all the credit for committing to such a large project.

"I get these big ideas and then she ends up doing all the hard work. I drew the pictures and here she is doing the rest of it," Harris-Pfaffle recounted.

A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go to Masks for Marquette according to DeMay and Harris-Pfaffle. Masks for Marquette is a public Facebook group that helps to ensure front line health care workers and first responders have the necessary equipment to do their jobs safely.