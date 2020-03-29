Upper Michigan health departments release COVID-19 testing numbers as of March 27

Health departments around Upper Michigan are providing data on possible COVID-19 cases, though test results are seeing up to a week delay.

The health departments for all 15 Upper Peninsula counties are listed roughly west to east below. The information is as of 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, unless otherwise stated. Here is the latest prioritization criteria for testing.

Statewide numbers, as of 3 p.m. eastern Friday, stand at 3,657 confirmed cases, and 92 deaths.

Four total cases have been confirmed in the Upper Peninsula, with one death in Gogebic County, reported Thursday.

Western U.P. Health Department (Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Baraga counties)

As of Thursday, the WUPHD has referred 78 people for testing across the five counties listed. Out of those, 45 have tested negative, 1 positive, (the death mentioned above) and 32 are pending.

Lab results have been slow to return. Some state lab results are taking at least a week to get back.

A health officer from the department told TV6 Friday, "....Test results may take over a week to come back and that an individual may die before results are available. Positives are released to the public as they become available to the health department."

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (Dickinson and Iron counties)

The DIDHD has been notified of 54 people tested and has received negative results for 34 of them so far.

On Friday, the state reported once case in Dickinson County, but the DIDHD said the state information was gathered when the address of a Wisconsin resident had not yet been confirmed.

In a statement to TV6 & FOX UP, the DIDHD said “The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department would like to correct some information that has recently been released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. As of 3:20 p.m. (CST) on Friday, March 27, 2020 there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dickinson County. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working on correcting this information.”

Dickinson County Healthcare System agreed with the health department, but DCH did collect a specimen at their alternate collection site from a resident of Marinette County, Wisconsin.

"The specimen was sent out and the results were returned with a positive result. At the time the specimen was collected the person was treated as a Person Under Investigation (PUI) and was sent home to quarantine. The person remains under quarantine and their COVID-19 test results have been communicated to them," DCH said to TV6 & FOX UP.

The health department said its noticing a faster turnaround as more labs are able to complete the testing.

Marquette County Health Department

On Tuesday, MCHD confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case. The health department says the identified person is an adult man with a history of recent domestic travel through international airports. The man has been in home isolation in accordance with current guidelines.

No new testing numbers were immediately available for Marquette County, but the health department said test results are coming back for anywhere from three to seven days.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties

Delta County says as of 2:35 p.m. Friday, its Public Health department has submitted 34 specimens to the state lab for testing. Eighteen were negative for COVID-19 and 16 are pending.

Several commercial and private labs are able to test COVID-19 samples now, so there may be more Delta County residents with pending tests than Public Health is aware of at this point.

Please note that these numbers can change at any time as test results are being processed continually. These numbers only reflect accurate information as to the date and time of this briefing.

In Menominee County, there have been 19 tests submitted, with 16 being negative and three pending. The health department an additional test is not being done, based on a lab decision.

A health official for Delta and Menominee Counties said they did not presently have details on the number of ventilators or respirators available in either county.

Luce, Alger, Mackinac, Schoolcraft District Health Department

There were no new case details made available at the time of posting Friday.

LMAS District Health Department urges residents to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders.

Chippewa County Health Department

Chippewa County has submitted 36 tests, with six pending and only one confirmed case.

The first presumptive postiive case of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan was in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Health Department believes that the risk to the general public is minimal at this time. The presumptive positive case is an adult man, with a medical history. The man is currently hospitalized in isolation, not in Chippewa County.

Health department officials said they did not presently have details on the number of ventilators or respirators available in Chippewa County.

