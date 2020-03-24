Upper Michigan health departments release COVID-19 testing numbers as of March 24

Health departments around Upper Michigan are providing data on possible COVID-19 cases, though test results are seeing up to a week delay.

COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Upper Michigan. (MGN Image with WLUC edits)

The health departments for all 15 Upper Peninsula counties are listed roughly west to east below. The information is as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, unless otherwise stated. Here is the latest prioritization criteria for testing.

Western U.P. Health Department (Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Baraga counties)

The WUPHD has referred 65 people for testing across the five counties listed. Out of those, 27 have tested negative and we are waiting on the results for 38.

Lab results have been slow to return. Some state lab results are taking at least a week to get back.

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (Dickinson and Iron counties)

The DIDHD has been notified of 38 people tested and has received negative results for 19 of them.

The health department is starting to follow CDC recommendations to end self-quarantine after 72 hours without a fever and with improvement in coughing and more than seven days from the first onset of symptoms.

Marquette County Health Department

On Tuesday, MCHD confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case. The health department says the identified person is an adult man with a history of recent domestic travel through international airports. The man has been in home isolation in accordance with current guidelines.

No new testing numbers were immediately available for Marquette County, but the health department said test results are coming back for anywhere from three to seven days.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties

Delta County says as of 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, its Public Health department has submitted 24 specimens to the state lab for testing. Ten were negative for COVID-19 and 14 are pending.

Several commercial and private labs are able to test COVID-19 samples now, so there may be more Delta County residents with pending tests than Public Health is aware of at this point.

In Menominee County, there have been 19 tests submitted, with ten being negative and nine pending.

Luce, Alger, Mackinac, Schoolcraft District Health Department

There are currently no confirmed cases in the four counties listed.

LMAS District Health Department urges residents to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders.

Chippewa County Health Department

The first presumptive postiive case of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan was in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Health Department believes that the risk to the general public is minimal at this time. The presumptive positive case is an adult man, with a medical history. The man is currently hospitalized in isolation, not in Chippewa County.

No new testing numbers were immediately available for Chippewa County.

