Upper Michigan churches are still open to the public

Public masses remain temporarily suspended for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Catholic Diocese of Marquette and Ishpeming remind the public that churches are still open across the entire Upper Peninsula.

Father Ryan Ford of St. John the Evangelist Church in Ishpeming says his church remains open until 9 p.m. daily for people to come in for personal prayer and confession.

Father Ford encourages everyone to take health recommendations seriously while staying alert for others in need.

"A lot of people around here, fortunately, have family members looking out for them. But just think of people in your neighborhood that need a check in or a phone call. Think of people who are lonely or anxious during this time. Watch out for each other. Be kind to each other and love one another and really take care of each other in this time of widespread fear and panic. Do not to be afraid. The Lord is with us," Father Ford announced.

If you’re having difficulty sorting through these difficult times, you can always turn to the church, according to Father Ford.

"Believe in the power of prayer. Today is the feast of Saint Joseph. Joseph, Mary and Jesus knew the fear of having to pack up and flee to Egypt for protection. They are with us and close to us in prayer. Believe that our prayers are heard, that prayer is powerful and that we're not alone. The saints and Jesus and the angels are all with us," Father Ford asserted.

Father Ford also says the pantry at St. Vincent de Paul also remains open for people in need. He also encourages people to continue to donate to various pantries area-wide.

"Love of God, love of neighbors as other things are stripped away from us. Continue to think of the needs of other people. Fear will go away as we check in on each other and stay as close as we can to one another in this time,” Father Ford declared.

Upper Michigan priests are also available to give the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick for the severely ill.

Priests all across Upper Michigan are also available to answer phone calls and to pray with you.

Father Ford also posts daily messages hereand offers virtual meetings online through Zoom.

Click here to visit the St. John the Evangelist & St. Joseph Parishes Facebook page.