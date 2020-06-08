Upper Michigan National Guard soldier tests positive for COVID-19

TV6 News has received multiple reports about an Upper Michigan National Guard soldier on drill being placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

A family member of one of the soldiers says the guard is currently on their annual training drill in Escanaba at the UP State Fairgrounds.

Members of the National Guard were tested in May for COVID-19, before being deployed on drill. A test report returned Saturday shows one person, currently on drill, tested positive for the virus.

The person was asymptomatic and is in quarantine for at least another 12 days.

TV6 News has reached out to the Army National Guard to confirm, but have been unable to make contact with them.