Upper Hand Brewery to release Delta Series inspired by local brewing history

Upper Hand Brewery is proud to announce the upcoming release of its Delta Series, six beers inspired by the historical Delta Brewing Company.

The beers, which will be available in cans and on draft, are based on real brands and styles brewed by Delta Brewing Company in the City of Escanaba between 1933 and 1940. The cans feature artistic elements from the original beer labels and descriptions based on newspaper advertisements found in the archives of the Delta County Historical Society.

“We have been inspired by the rich history of brewing in Escanaba since we opened Upper Hand in 2014,” said Upper Hand Brewery Director, Sam Reese. “These Delta Brewing brands really captured a time and place that isn’t altogether unfamiliar today, and in a lot of ways, they accomplished what we have always tried to do from our onset, which is to establish the U.P. as an iconic place to both brew and enjoy great beer.”

“After digging through the archives at the Delta County Historical Society, we saw an opportunity to resurrect some of these prohibition-era styles and present them to a new audience of beer lovers using some old-world ingredients and methods we don’t usually explore.”

The first brand in the Delta Series, Peninsula Pride, ships throughout Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, and Luce counties beginning June 15, 2020. The remaining brands—including Pioneer Extra Pale, Arctic Club, Hunter Special, Buckingham Ale, and Old Delta Bock—will be released progressively through the end of the year.

Delta Brewing Company’s Victorian-style commercial building, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009, is located at 1615 Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.

ABOUT PENINSULA PRIDE CREAM ALE:

Clean, light, and classic with a snappy modern hop foundation.

4.6% alcohol by volume

Available in 12 oz. cans

Shipping the week of June 15, 2020

ABOUT PIONEER EXTRA PALE CLASSIC AMERICAN PILSNER:

Pre-prohibition-style American Pilsner with floor-malted Bohemian malt and old-world hop varietals.

5.2% alcohol by volume

Available on draft and in 12 o.z cans

Shipping the week of July 20, 2020

ABOUT ARCTIC CLUB ICE BEER:

Dry, bubbly, light-colored lager with mildly elevated ABV. A peak summer celebratory specialty.

6.0% alcohol by volume

Available on draft and in 12 oz. cans

Shipping the week of August 31, 2020

ABOUT HUNTER SPECIAL BAVARIAN-STYLE LAGER:

Balanced and refreshing Festbier featuring premium Bavarian hops and malt.

5.5% alcohol by volume

Available on draft and in 12 oz. cans

Shipping the week of October 12, 2020

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ALE ENGLISH MILD:

Low ABV, moderately malty, sociable, historically-accurate English pub-style ale.

3.8% alcohol by volume

Available on draft and in 12 oz. cans

Shipping the week of November 23, 2020

ABOUT OLD DELTA BOCK BEER:

Malty, mid-sweet brown lager with a sturdy ABV. The traditional and renowned mid-winter accompaniment.

6.5% alcohol by volume

Available on draft and in 12 oz. cans

Shipping the week of January 4, 2021

ABOUT UPPER HAND BREWERY: Upper Hand Brewery is a crew of hikers, campers, dog-walkers, anglers, hunters, bikers, and folks that just want to get out there. We believe that life’s mission is to do what you love, where you love, with the people you love. For us, that means brewing the best beer we can, in the best place on Earth: Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

We put a lot of thought into brewing beer that reflects what we love about where we live. We have the unique opportunity to try and capture an experience—a sense of place—in each and every beer, and we take it seriously. That’s not to say we don’t have a lot of fun. The U.P. is full of adventures and we love making beer that makes those adventures even better.

A little more about us: our founder—Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery—had always dreamed of opening a brewery in the Upper Peninsula. Little clues of those dreams can be found in many of the classic Bell’s brands, which pay tribute to the U.P. in their names and label artwork. His dream became a reality when we broke ground on our 20-barrel brewhouse in 2013, and we haven't looked back since.

Find Upper Hand Brewery online at www.upperhandbrewery.com, as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.