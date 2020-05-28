Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to open third Marquette County location

The Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center will open its third location in Marquette County on Monday.

The Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center will be located in the Peninsula Medical Center.

The facility will be a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and provide patients with the option of dental care.

"One of the things that we want to make sure we are doing is providing health care services to everybody that needs health care," said Shannon Richter, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center COO. "We do know that there are a lot of people in the Marquette proper area that don't have access to health care because they can't afford it. As an FQHC we have the ability to provide a sliding fee scale to patients that fall within certain poverty guidelines."

Services available will include primary care, behavioral health and addiction medicine. UGL says they are accepting new patients.

