Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to open new Marquette location June 1

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will open the Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center on Monday, June 1, located at 1414 W. Fair Avenue, Suite 242 (in the Peninsula Medical Center).

Services available will include medical primary care, behavioral health, and addiction medicine.

Nationally recognized for providing high quality health care services, UGL uses evidenced-based methods to bring the best practices in health care to the Upper Peninsula. Providing services at UGL’s Marquette Family Health Center will be John Lehtinen, MD, and Bonnie Kilpela, PA.

Dr. Lehtinen is from Marquette, and is board-certified in Addiction Medicine.

“Practicing Addiction Medicine over the last 20 years has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done in my career and is why I will continue to provide these services,” says Lehtinen.

He is the first and only Board-Certified Addiction Medicine Physician in the Upper Peninsula and has been practicing medicine in Marquette for over 40 years.

Bonnie Kilpela, PA, is originally from Escanaba. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry Degree from Northern Michigan University and then her Bachelor of Science in Medicine Degree from Western Michigan University. She has been practicing medicine in the Marquette area for 27 years.

“I feel it is a privilege to take care of people and their health, both physical and mental,” says PA Kilpela.

UGL’s Marquette Family Health Center is now scheduling appointments and is accepting new patients. Many insurances are accepted, and reduced fees may be available through UGL’s sliding fee program to qualified individuals who are under-insured or uninsured.

To schedule an appointment, please call 906-449-2000.

To learn more about UGL, please visit www.uglhealth.org.