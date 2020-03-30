Update on Republic man diagnosed with COVID-19

Republic resident Gary Johnson, who is Marquette County's second confirmed case of COVID-19 says the coronavirus is taking a toll on his body, but that he's hanging in there.

"Right now I'm feeling very tired, because my lungs plugged up overnight. First time since this has happened that my lungs plugged up, and I wound up having to sleep sitting up. This is the scary part of it, and it's the only scary part of it,” said Johnson.

Both Johnson and his wife are staying home in order to protect others in the community.

Before his diagnosis and even before he showed any symptoms, Johnson says he hadn’t gone into public.

"Since that time, I've been in the house. We just didn't go out anywhere,” Johnson said.

Dr. John Loewen, who is treating Johnson, says it is unknown who is at risk of exposure due to Johnson.

"You and I both know who's at risk, anybody that's been near him. But the specifics of who he was with, I guess I'm not at liberty to say. He was never in our office, and that is one of the points I want to make,” Loewen said.

Loewen adds that Johnson did the right thing by calling ahead of time to request a test, and then getting tested promptly at a drive-in test center.

"There's no exposure, and then there's a quick nasal swab taken, and the results come from there. That's what we're doing to protect the patients from getting it from other patients,” Loewen said.

Johnson adds it's unknown how long the virus will affect him, but that he's looking forward to recovery.

"You know, you have good days, and you have bad days,” Johnson said.