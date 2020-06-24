Update on Marquette County COVID-19 response given during MCHD Board Meeting

The Marquette County Board of Health received an update on the current state of the COVID-19 response during its meeting Wednesday, June 24.

Data reported by Dr. Kevin Piggott, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director, suggests that Michigan continues to decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths. In Marquette County, the number of cumulative cases remains relatively flat.

Data from June’s drive thru testing at the Berry Events Center shows that .04 percent of tests returned positive. Dr. Piggot remains concerned about increased cases, as Michigan begins to open more sectors of the economy.

“It tells me though, that it is here, here in a low amount and I’d like to see that remain at a low amount with low transmission from person to person. But, we all know that our activity is increasing as well here,” said Dr. Piggot.

The amount of overall testing in Marquette County is also increasing, with an average of one hundred and seventy tests per day.