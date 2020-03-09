United Methodist Church closer to split over LGBTQ people

The United Methodist Church is a step closer to splitting its denomination. The deep divisions come over the role of LGBTQ people in the church.

More than 1,000 delegates from across Michigan's United Methodist denomination gathered Saturday at Albion College. The plan to split passed by an overwhelming majority, with 91 percent of the conference voting yes.

"Michigan is the only U.S. Conference taking this up," said Bishop David Bard, in a press release. "We were not the only conference asked to do this, but we were the only one to do it. I think it is deeply significant that a U.S. conference takes this action."

The plan to separate would create at least one new traditionalist Methodist denomination that would continue the church's current bans on the ordination of LGBTQ clergy and on same-sex marriage. The separating group would receive $25 million in United Methodist funds and would keep its local church properties.

Churches that do not leave the denomination would adopt a more open stance on LGBTQ issues.

The plan now goes to the church's global General Conference in May.