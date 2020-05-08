Unemployment restrictions eased in recent Michigan Executive Order

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer eased restrictions for those filing for unemployment with a new order this week.

Executive Order 2020-76 builds upon earlier orders expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

This latest move makes it so only the most recent job separation to determine the individual's benefit entitlement.

Upper Michigan representatives and senators are working to help resolve unemployment claim issues as well.

"Your U.P. delegation, all of us are working together. If people have contacted multiple offices, we're calling and checking just to make sure there's one point person to help them, so it's not confusing, so that their claim doesn't get caught up in the agency," said State Representative Sarah Cambensy, (D-Marquette), of Michigan's 109th District.

According to Cambensy, right now more than a quarter of Michigan's work force is on unemployment.

That's about 1.3 million state residents.

