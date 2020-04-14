USW union reacts to Tilden Mine idling

Monday Cleveland Cliffs announcing the temporary idling of the Tilden Mine Tuesday, local union workers react.

The move came after declining market conditions for iron and steel due to the nationwide economic hit caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Tilden Mine employs approximately 850 people. According to cliffs, about 160 people will stay on to care and maintain the facility, and be on fire watch, the rest will be laid off.

The local president of the United Steel Workers (USW) union says they're hopeful it's only a temporary decision.

"As far as we know right now the company has indicated it's going to be approximately and eight week shutdown and as of today we'll be back to full operations in eight weeks, state unemployment benefits will be available and we do have additional assistance," said Chad Korpi, President of USW Local 4950.

Cliffs official say unless business circumstances change, it plans to temporarily idle production at Tilden by the end of April with a planned restart in July 2020.

