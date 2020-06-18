USDA teams up with Michigan farmers to distribute dairy products at no cost

The USDA is partnering with schools across Michigan to distribute dairy products to families at no cost.

Negaunee and Ishpeming schools are among districts participating in the program. The dairy boxes include milk, cottage cheese, cream cheese and french onion dip. This new USDA program is helping those who were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s due to the pandemic, and the supply chain being thrown out of whack. Dairy farmers had an access of dairy products this year, so the USDA stepped in to try to help them distribute all of the product,” said Calvin Attwell, Food Service Director with Chartwells.

The boxes will be available starting June 22, and new shipments will arrive every two weeks. Families interested in reserving a box can contact Calvin Attwell at calvin.attwell@negauneeschools.org or 906-475-7803 ext. 110.