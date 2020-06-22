USCG Air Station Traverse City helps local deputies find lost kayaker in Delta County

A woman was rescued after becoming lost while kayaking in Delta County Monday morning.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the Delta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Nahma area for a lost kayaker. She had been separated from her group and was forced to spend the night along the Sturgeon River.

According to a post on the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Facebook page, around 5:30 a.m. June 22, its crew launched to assist the sheriff's office in searching for the lost kayaker.

The Coast Guard says the woman had called local law enforcement for assistance, but her phone died a short time later.

The USCG aircrew was able to find the woman's pink kayak around 7:00 a.m. and sent the ground crew to her location, after they'd been searching all night.

The sheriff's office says the kayaker was checked out by TriStar EMS and released.

The USCG said, "This case is a great illustration that any time you go out on the water, you should always prepare for the worst case scenario."

The Coast Guard also said the woman's bright pink kayak helped the aircrew see her.

"Reflective material and bright colors can literally save your life!" the USCG said.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the Delta County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Nahma Fire Department, TriStar EMS, and Delta County Search and Rescue.

