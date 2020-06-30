US Postal Service to deliver The Mining Journal

The Mining Journal will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service - instead of independent contractors - starting Wednesday, July 1.

According to an article in Monday's newspaper, the change comes after weeks of planning and meetings with high-level postal officials to arrange for the same-day delivery of more than 6,000 newspapers. The Mining Journal is printed Monday-Saturday.

The Mining Journal Publisher Ann Troutman says the newspaper will now be printed at Powers Printing, which is next to the U.S. Post Office in Kingsford. That's also where the Escanaba Daily Press and Iron Mountain Daily News are printed.

In The Mining Journal Monday, Troutman said newspapers across the country are turning to mail delivery as the costs associated with mail delivery have become more attractive. Troutman said the change will ensure newspapers are delivered in the safest and most dependable way.