US Coast Guard to begin ice-breaking operations Monday

The United States Coast Guard Sault Ste Marie Sector will begin ice-breaking operations next week, known as "Spring Break Out."

Coast Guard Cutters Mackinaw, Mobile Bay and Neah Bay will begin breaking ice on the bay of Green Bay, Monday, March 9.

The Port of Green Bay resumes commercial shipping activity at the end of next week.

These ice-breaking operations will likely occur in areas used by recreational users such as, but not limited to, the Fox River, Green Bay Entrance Channel, the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal, Menominee River Entrance, and the waters of Green Bay from Escanaba to the Port of Green Bay.

In the days and weeks to come, these ice-breaking efforts will increase in frequency as ice conditions deteriorate and commercial navigation increases.

Unlike some previous winters, this year was unseasonably warm. Regional ice cover is not as expansive nor did it reach traditional thicknesses.

The forecast for the next seven to ten days could cause ice to melt rapidly. All snowmobilers, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators, ice fishers, and other recreational users of the ice should recognize the instability of the ice, plan their activities carefully, and use caution near the ice, especially close to the listed navigation areas.

Further inquiries may be made by phone to Sault Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

