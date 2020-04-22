US-41/M-28 project near Three Lakes, Michigamme starts April 30

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $5.5 million to resurface approximately 5 miles of US-41/M-28 from the Marquette/Baraga county line to Three Lakes in Baraga County.

Work will include asphalt reconstruction, drainage, guardrail, sign replacement, and pavement markings.

The project will also include bridge improvements, including deck patching, asphalt removal, membrane overlay, partial painting, steel repair, barrier replacement, substructure patching, and scour countermeasures on the US-41/M-28 bridge over Lake Ruth.

This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The work is set to being on Thursday, April 30, with estimated completion on Friday, October 2.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require lane closures. Traffic will be maintained by traffic regulators, temporary signals, and a temporary gravel roadway.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists. The bridge improvements will extend the lifespan of the bridge.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

