US-41/M-28 Marquette Township project to restart Monday

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is completing the reconstruction of US-41/M-28 between CR 492 to just west of Brickyard Road, extending the existing boulevard.

The project replaced signalized intersections with roundabouts at Brickyard Road and at CR 492 near Walmart and Target, along with constructing Michigan Lefts.

A new multi-use tunnel has been constructed beneath the highway, just west of CR 492. The project started in April 2019 and was suspended for the winter in November 2019.

Work remaining on the two-year project includes constructing the grassy medians, concrete work at roundabout approaches, surfacing the multi-use trail leading to the tunnel, building a pedestrian path from Target Drive to Wright Street, removing temporary access drives, vegetation planting, landscaping, and other items.

The investment for the road work is estimated at $8.5 million, with another $2.4 million estimated for the multi-use trail and tunnel.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive. More information is available on the project webpage.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

This project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this busy commercial corridor. Roundabouts significantly decrease the overall number of crashes at intersections and reduce serious injury crashes. Learn more at www.Michigan.gov/Roundabout.

Michigan Lefts will help mitigate turn-related crashes at private drives and side roads, which have been problematic for years.

The multi-use tunnel will provide a safe connection for nonmotorized users and snowmobilers throughout all seasons

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

