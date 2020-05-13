US-41 culvert repair project starts Monday in Houghton County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $90,000 to repair two culverts on US-41: one south of Second Street in Chassell and one north of Broemer Road, both in Houghton County. Work will include partial culvert replacement, culvert clean out and slope restoration.

The projects are set to begin on Monday, May 18, with estimated completion on Friday, August 28.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require shoulder closures and traffic regulators.

This project will permanently replace a culvert damaged in flooding in 2018, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.