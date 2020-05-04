US-2/US-41 resurfacing in Delta County starts May 11

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.2 million to resurface about 12 miles of US-2/US-41 from west of North 30th street in Escanaba to the Menominee County and Delta County line west of Bark River in Delta County.

Work will include crack sealing, paving, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings.

This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.

The start date for this project is weather dependent, but work is currently set to begin on Monday, May 11, with estimated completion on Friday, August 21.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures during daytime hours only. One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.