US-2 resurfacing project near Engadine starts April 27

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.9 million to resurface about 16 miles of US-2 from east of M-77 to east of M-117 near Engadine in Schoolcraft and Mackinac counties.

Work will include crack sealing, paving, center line and shoulder rumble strips, shoulder aggregate, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.

The start date for this project is weather dependent, but work is estimated to begin on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The work will require single-lane closures during daytime hours only. One alternating lane will be open via traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

This project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

The project has an estimated completion date of Friday, July 31.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

