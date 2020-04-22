US-2 relocation project starts April 27 in Mackinac County

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $3.2 million to relocate 1.4 miles of US-2 from Prater Boulevard to just west of the Cut River Bridge, moving the roadway up to 350 feet north, away from the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Due to sinkholes related to the area's geography, the roadway is settling. The project was planned for 2021 but was rescheduled to 2020 when evidence showed accelerated movement of the existing slope and pavement.

The project is set to begin on Monday, April 27, with estimated completion on Sunday, November 15.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive. More information is available on the project webpage.

Most of the initial work will take place off the current highway alignment. Both lanes of traffic will remain open between April 27 and May 27 with intermittent daytime shoulder closures and a speed reduction to 45 mph when workers are present. Subsequent work will require single-lane closures with alternating lanes of traffic.

Relocation of US-2 will ensure that safety and mobility are maintained for this important Upper Peninsula corridor.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

