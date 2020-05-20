US-2 reconstruction from Gladstone to Rapid River starts May 26

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest about $6.5 million to reconstruct about 5.3 miles of eastbound US-2/US-41.

The project includes asphalt and concrete pavement reconstruction, a grade lift, and pavement markings on US-2/US-41 from the Wisconsin Central, Ltd. Railroad in Gladstone to west of Bay Shore Drive in Rapid River, Delta County.

This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

Work is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26, with an estimated completion on Friday, October 2.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one lane open in each direction on the westbound side of the road. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway. Indirect left turns will be constructed at three crossroads to improve safety.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.