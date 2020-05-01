UPSET still active in communities despite COVID-19

Even though COVID-19 is impacting the way the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) can handle their day-to-day operations, local law enforcement agencies reassure they are still developing cases and focusing on tips coming into their office on a daily basis with distancing in mind.

"UPSET is still very active with investigations in Menominee,” Menominee City Police Department Captain Justin Hofer. “I know UPSET may have altered some of the ways they do investigations but they continue to do the investigations based on tips, surveillance and they still do narcotics work in our area.

"Doesn't mean we're not out there, it just means we're playing things differently,” said Michigan State Police Detective First Lieutenant, Robert Pernaski.

Pernaski says UPSET can pick and choose when they contact people since most of their work is discretionary by nature.

But he says the task force is putting off business involving close contact when possible.

"UPSET is still there,” he said. “We're still doing what we always do. It's just that we have to maintain some extra precautions like every law enforcement agency does, and we'd appreciate continued cooperation by the public, and understand if you call in a tip, we will follow up on it."

UPSET detectives say the public calling in with helpful information is especially important when dealing with illegal drug activity.

"We are not experiencing for many labs at all. They're on the decline. Unfortunately, in its place in Crystal Meth, which is a ready made drug, and purchased ready made,” explained Pernaski.

UPSET team members encourage people to call their office if they know of any suspected meth dumps sites or active meth labs.