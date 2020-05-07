UPSET arrests two Iron Mountain men on meth charges

UPSET Detectives have been investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in Iron Mountain and all of Dickinson County over the last several months by two connected drug sources supplying the Dickinson County area.

Two suspects were arrested earlier this week and later arraigned in 95B District Court in Iron Mountain.

64-year-old Michael Benvenuto, of Iron Mountain, was arraigned May 7, for three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine (a 20-year felony), and three counts of Maintaining a Drug House. He was also charged as a habitual offender, 4th offense.

40-year-old Charles Kline, of Iron Mountain, was arraigned May 6, on three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine (a 20-year felony),

and one count of Maintaining a Drug House.

Both men were lodged in the Dickinson County Jail and are currently being held on cash/surety bonds.

UPSET says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post and the Iron Mountain Police Department.

TV6 & FOX UP will have more information on this case as it develops.