UPPCO suspending non-payments through April 5

As the nation continues working to confront the global coronavirus pandemic, UPPCO is enacting several measures to help people who might be affected.

Effective immediately, the company will suspend shut-offs for non-payment through April 5 for income eligible customers.

The company will also extend end dates for those customers enrolled in UPPCO’s Senior Winter Protection Program until May 3.

"We believe very strongly that we want to ensure customers are safe, warm and have access to the energy they need during these challenging times so as a result these are a couple of measures that we were able to implement,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development and Communications.

Customers experiencing a sudden loss of income or medical condition as a result of COVID-19, and vulnerable senior citizens, are encouraged to contact UPPCO at 906-449-2013 or dial 211 from anywhere in the Upper Peninsula to determine eligibility for payment assistance programs.