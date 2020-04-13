UPPCO reports some outages due to heavy snowfall

With heavy snowfall hitting much of the U.P. Sunday night into Monday, the Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) says some customers are without power due to the storm.

However, UPPCO says the number of outages is low, mostly affecting Alger county.

Marquette County saw a couple outages near the Republic area Monday morning, but those outages were quickly fixed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPPCO Vice President of Business Development and Communications, Brett French, says crews are responding to outages differently due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Every individual that has to travel to a trouble spot, even though they may be working in teams in the field, are maintaining spatial distances. They are all traveling independently from one another, and then those vehicles are being sanitized and made ready for the next individual to use them,” French said.

