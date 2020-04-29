UPPCO announces day-use recreation areas will remain open for use

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and isolation may have dampened the spirits of outdoor enthusiasts in the last six weeks.

However, some good news prevails as Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) announced its recreational sites are becoming accessible with the onset of spring and snow melting. Once the snow has melted and UPPCO’s boat ramps, day-use areas and fishing areas have become accessible they will remain open for public recreational use moving into summer.

UPPCO’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

In support of that priority and in alignment with the Governor’s executive orders, UPPCO’s Bond Falls, Prickett and Boney Falls campgrounds will remain closed through early summer.

The boat launches, day-use areas and fishing areas located around its hydroelectric facilities will remain open for use, but no overnight parking is permitted.

“As spring weather continues and summer nears along with its celebrated holidays like Memorial Day and Independence Day, we understand people are interested in recreating at the many public areas and boat ramps near our hydroelectric generation facilities,” states Keith Moyle, UPPCO’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are concerned about people’s safety and ask that visitors adhere to day-use only and social distancing while using UPPCO’s public recreation areas.”

UPPCO reminds outdoor enthusiasts to be safe and healthy while using the public recreation areas by maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others that may be present.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.