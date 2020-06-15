UPPCO announces Wednesday reopening of its campground facilities

As the Upper Peninsula transitions to Phase 5 of Governor Whitmer’s COVID-19 MI Safe Start Plan, Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) announces that it is reopening its campground facilities at Bond Falls, Prickett and Boney Falls.

These campground facilities will be available for recreational use by the public beginning Wednesday, June 17.

“UPPCO’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its customers, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Brett French, UPPCO’s Vice President of Business Development and Communications. “In support of that priority, we encourage campers to practice social distancing – which is still recommended by state and national health agencies – and to keep to their campsite with immediate family.”

All campsites will be open and the facilities will not have any restrictions for capacity. Because of this, UPPCO is urging caution.

“UPPCO reminds outdoor enthusiasts to use common sense and be considerate of others when using the recreational facilities,” French said. “Be safe and stay healthy while using the public recreation areas.”

The boat launches, day-use and fishing areas located around UPPCO’s hydroelectric facilities will also remain open for public recreational use.

UPPCO is asking everyone who comes for the day, or longer, to respect all guidelines, and to do everything they can to make everyone feel safe.

For more information about UPPCO visit www.uppco.com.

