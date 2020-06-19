UPIR Racing begins June 27

The smells of concessions, the sound of engines revving and families coming together - it’s all coming back to Escanaba with UPIR Racing Starting June 27.

“That is what the UPIR is. It’s family, it’s family oriented,” said Chirs Perryman, Treasurer for the UPIR.

But the beginning of the season was not what anyone could have expected.

“We were locked out of the racetrack till, oh geez, just a few weeks ago – three weeks ago,” said Charles Peterson, President of the UPIR.

“Not being able to get to our facility we took a month to about a month and a half of work we normally get pre-season and moved it into three weeks which is a difficult task,” said Perryman.

With the help from the community, the team was able to finish everything on time.

“A special thanks has to go out to Rick Ness and his diligence and his work that he’s put out on the track. This year we have grated and added about 400 yards of clay to the track. And also, with that we have moved and installed a new scale,” said Peterson.

But there will be some new protocol.

“We are going to recommend the use of face masks and everyone will be temperature checked as they come in. We are going to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing the best we can,” said Perryman.

And changes to the schedule as well.

“Our races this year start at 7 p.m. – that is a change from last year and years past we started at six. Our doors are going to open at 5:30,” said Perryman.

And race evenings will continue to be part of your family’s traditions.

“Once the sun gets down low enough, then we can run our feature races and it’s just action packed from the time you get in the door till the time you end,” said Perryman.

For more information on the races, click here.