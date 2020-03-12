UPHS Portage expands visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

UP Health System Portage is expanding visitor restrictions.

In a statement released Thursday, UPHS Portage said, "For the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our medical staff, UP Health System - Portage is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective immediately all routine visiting is being suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to protect our patients and keep our communities safe.

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit our hospital websites and view preparedness information for UPHS - Portage. "