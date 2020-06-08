UP Health System-Portage receives a PET scanner

UP Health System–Portage announcing a new service to patients today. The location can now offer a PET scan.

“It’s kind of become the standard of care for a numbers of different tumor types for cancer diagnosing and staging,” Dr. Lloyd Geddes Jr. said, Oncology Medical Director of UPHS-Portage.

A PET scan helps doctors monitor, diagnose and determine treatment for cancer patients.

“Well a lot of the decisions were financial and the logistics of being able to get it here," Dr. Geddes stated.

The equipment itself sits in a tractor trailer on the side of the hospital.

“But it’s an incredible addition to the community here. Prior to this patients had to drive all the way to Marquette to get testing and now it will be available here starting today,” Dr. Geddes said.

With the PET scan now at Portage, they can perform scans that will offer insights previously unavailable at the facility.

“Some of the differences between a PET scan and a CAT scan is that a CAT scan will offer you a three-dimensional image while a PET scan will show you that same image, but it will light up."

