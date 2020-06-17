UPHS-Marquette, UPHS-Bell relax coronavirus visitor restrictions

UP Health System - Marquette and UP Health System - Bell are easing visitor restrictions that were implemented because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospitals announced Wednesday that they are transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospitals gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services. UPHS - Portage made a similar announcement last week.

UPHS says the decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidelines. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees, and community,” said Gar Atchison, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UPHS – Marquette. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients may designate one well visitor per stay, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, and are required to wear a mask and a dated UPHS visitor sticker for identification while in the facility.

Designated visitors are permitted between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for the use of restrooms. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

UPHS - Marquette and UPHS - Bell continue to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit MGH.org and BellHospital.org.