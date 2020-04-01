UPHS-Marquette: 'Multiple' COVID-19 patients isolated, being treated

UP Health System-Marquette is treating "multiple patients" who have tested positive for COVID-19 and been transferred from other facilities, according to a Wednesday afternoon statement.

While experts say we should all be acting like the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is present in our communities and taking appropriate precautions, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Upper Michigan so far, with four in Marquette County. New state numbers are scheduled to be released after 3:00 p.m. eastern time Wednesday.

The following is a statement from UPHS-Marquette:

"UP Health System is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors. We can confirm that we recently identified multiple patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These patients were transferred to UPHS – Marquette from other facilities and are now in isolation at our hospital.

"We are working closely with our fellow Upper Peninsula hospitals to provide support when needed.

"We are continuing to work closely with the Marquette County Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams that are caring for these individuals and all those within our facility.

"Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for many weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.

"Additionally, we would like to remind our communities that we have moved to a zero-visitor protocol and have limited entry points to our hospital. Exceptions to this visitor protocol may include pediatric patients, the maternity unit, NICU, and those receiving end-of-life care. Per CDC guidelines, everyone entering our facility will be screened for temperature, respiratory symptoms and travel history.

"We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to UP Health System - Marquette should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you."

